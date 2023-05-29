ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Express are on their way to the Class AA state tournament.

Elmira captured their first Section IV Class AA baseball title since 2014 last week with a 6-0 win on the road against Corning to sweep a best-of-three series in the sectional finals. It was the 150th career win for Elmira head coach Jason Manwaring. It’s been a season to remember for the Express and they are excited to keep it going. “We’re looking for another couple of weeks together. Our focus now switches to who our next opponent is,” said Manwaring.

Elmira will face the winner of a subregional game between Ketcham and Kingston in the Class AA state quarterfinals on Saturday at a site not yet determined.