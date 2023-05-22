ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Express are now one win away from a sectional title.

The top-seeded Elmira baseball team scored four runs in the first inning on their way to a 11-0 win in five innings at home against second-seeded Corning in game one of the Section IV Class AA finals on Monday. Bryce Mashanic delivered both on the mound and at the plate for the Express. The junior tossed a four-hitter and went 3-for-3 at the plate with a triple and two RBI’s for Elmira.

Game two of the best-of-three series is in Corning on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.