ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local baseball officials group is searching for new talent.

The Elmira Baseball Umpires Association is in search of new umpires for the 2024 season and beyond. With the baseball season quickly approaching, local leagues will be in need of umpires throughout the region.

You can begin classes with the association on Wednesday, January 24 starting at 6:30 PM. Classes will conclude by 8 PM at Arnot Ogden Hospital. Umpires will be paid per game based on experience levels.

For more information on how you can get involved, contact Elmira Baseball Umpires Association President Nick Mele at 607-734-8191 or by email at njmele@yahoo.com.