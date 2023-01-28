ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Express picked up two wins at home on Saturday.

The Elmira girls basketball team defeated Vestal 66-56 in game one of a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at Elmira High School. Jalea Abrams led all scorers with 28 points for the Express. The senior guard passed Morgan Gentile for third place on Elmira’s all-time scoring list. Abrams is 40 points behind Kiara Fisher for second place. Ellie Clearwater added 15 points for the Express. Kate Reyen led the Golden Bears in scoring with 14 points.

The Elmira boys basketball team won a close contest against Geneva 61-57 in game two of the doubleheader to get the sweep. Chris Woodard had a team-high 17 points for the Express. Anthony Torres scored a game-high 21 points for the Panthers.