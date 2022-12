ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Express tipped off their season at home on Saturday.

The Elmira boys basketball team was defeated by Cicero-North Syracuse 79-62 in their season opener at home on Saturday afternoon. Andrew Benedict scored a game-high 24 points for C-NS. The Northstars made 15 3-pointers in the game. Chris Woodard had a team-high 21 points for Elmira and Kobe Thomas added 15 points for the Express.

Elmira hosts Johnson City on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.