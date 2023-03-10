SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WETM) – The Express bowled their way to a state title on Friday.

The Elmira boys bowling team captured a Division I state title on Friday at the NYSPHSAA Bowling Championships at Strike N’ Spare Lanes in Syracuse. The Express brought home a state title with a six-game score of 6314. Hilton out of Section V finished in second with an overall score of 6263. The Express outscored Hilton by 100 pins in the final round to move into first place.

The Elmira girls bowling team placed fifth in Division I with a six-game score of 5064. Baldwinsville out of Section III won a Divison I state title with an overall score of 5680.