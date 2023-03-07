JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Express lost a close hard fought battle in the state tournament on Tuesday.

The Elmira boys basketball team was edged by Newburgh out of Section IX 50-49 at Johnson City High School in a Class AA regional semifinal. Tyre Daniel made back-to-back 3-pointers as the Express jumped out to a 6-0 lead. The Goldbacks would come back and took a 30-27 lead into halftime. Chris Woodard would connect on a 3-pointer for the Express with 5.7 seconds left to cut the lead to 1. Newburgh would hang on for the win and advance to the Class AA regional finals to take on North Rockland on Saturday.

Elmira won a Section IV Class AA title this season for the first time since the 2018-19 season.