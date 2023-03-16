LEHMAN, Pa. (WETM) – It was a night of history for Elmira College baseball.

For the first time in program history, Elmira College threw a no-hitter. In a combined effort with seven total pitchers, Elmira blanked Penn State Wilkes-Barre 13-0 on Thursday. Jack Finnerty (1-1) earned the win on the mound and six others took the hill.

Jarek Podest, Carter Wisely, Brennan Goin, Matt Schultz, Justin Hyde and Kyle Tubbs all threw well and helped earn the combined no-hitter for Elmira (2-7). For a complete box score, visit Elmira College’s official stats here: https://athletics.elmira.edu/boxscore.aspx?path=baseball&id=13309

Sophomore center fielder Ryan Trenholm and fellow sophomore Jake Parker had three hits in the game. Chris Jones hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning and Trenholm led the way at the plate driving in four RBI.

Next up for Elmira is a doubleheader at Cazenovia College Saturday at Noon. Elmira College started its college baseball program in 2015.