HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College baseball snapped a four-game losing streak on Wednesday afternoon.

Elmira topped visiting Wells College 4-3 at The Holding Point complex in Horseheads. It was the first win for the Soaring Eagles since beating Medaille on April 8th. Sophomore designated hitter Chris Jones blasted a two-run triple in the bottom of the first inning for Elmira giving the team an early 2-0 lead.

Elmira High School grad Zack Odum tied the game at two with an RBI double in the top of the 4th inning in his only hit of the day for Wells but that’s the last time the contest would be even. Elmira College went on to score two runs in the bottom of the sixth breaking the tie for good.

Senior Jared Money hit an RBI single and the Soaring Eagles scored another run after a throwing error by Wells in the sixth.

Jack Finnerty won his first game of the season on the mound for Elmira (7-20). Finnerty had two strikeouts and surrendered one run on one hit in 11 batters faced. Brett Warden and Money had three hits each for Elmira.

Max Odum, the twin brother of Zack at Wells, had game-opening single for his lone hit of the afternoon. Both the Odum brothers eclipsed the 100 career hit mark this season for the Express.

Next up for the Soaring Eagles is a road game next Wednesday at Lycoming College at 3:30 pm. Wells hosts Penn State-Harrisburg for a three-game series starting Friday at 4 pm.