ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Soaring Eagles celebrated a national championship on Saturday.

The Elmira College cheerleading team received their 2022 NCAA national championship rings at Speidel Gym during alumni weekend on Saturday. The Soaring Eagles captured a 2022 national championship at the NCA & NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship in Daytona Beach, Florida last April. It was the program’s third national championship after capturing first-place honors in 2000 and 2007.

Members of the national championship team say it’s was great to receive their rings and for the team to get together and celebrate again. “There is really not words to describe it. I think that we’ve all just been waiting for this day to come and now it’s finally here and it’s just so amazing,” said Elmira College senior Rianna Passino.

Elmira College head coach Amber Saul says the team was resilient all season during COVID restrictions on their way to capturing the ultimate prize. “They just always rose above and came together as a team and it’s a moment that we will never forget,” said Saul.

Elmira College begins their season at the EC Winter Cheer Challenge next Sunday at Murray Athletic Center.