ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Elks College Fair is coming fast.

On Wednesday, May 10 at the Elmira Elks Lodge this year’s edition will be perhaps the biggest ever from 6-8 pm. For the 13th consecutive year event organizer Chris Callas returns to give students and athletes an opportunity to speak with college representatives from all over the region. The event is free to attend.

For Callas, the College Fair is a place where athletes can also learn so much about their potential future.

“They can come ask questions, like what is my grade to get into that school, number one,” Callas said. “Number two, do they have their sport?”

Callas, who wants to help the community thrive, says getting a good education starts with building relationships and cultivating them as a student and/or athlete.

“Most importantly, am I going to be talking with your coach anytime soon?” added Callas. “This is gonna be a reality check for a lot of athletes who think they might be able to play D-I. If they can or cannot make the cut.”

Representatives from Cornell University, Syracuse University, Alfred State, Hobart and William Smith, Keuka College, Plattsburgh and more will be attending. The official flyer is listed below for the College Fair, and, you can find more on Facebook by searching Elmira Elks College Fair.