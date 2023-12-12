ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College men’s basketball is heading in the right direction.

On Monday night, Elmira surged past Penn Tech 103-90 behind a career-high 36 points and 11 rebounds by Ty Cardello. It was Elmira’s (4-6) third win in their last five games giving them their best record heading into the holiday break in decades.

Elmira College head coach Casey McGraw, now in his third season with the program, believes that this group has been battled tested. Through the first two months of the season, Elmira lost four starters in their lineup due to injury. Now, they’re rallying and using a team mentality to propel them to success.

“This group is really playing for each other right now. I don’t think there’s not a selfish bone in our body right now and that just makes it fun,” McGraw said.

“I think that’s been a selling point for us, when it comes to recruits, this is a good group to play with…it’s not a sell, it’s true,” added McGraw. “Just that aspect of playing for each other really brings the most out of those guys.”

Elmira is next in action on Friday, January 5 when the Soaring Eagles host Nazareth. Opening tip is slated for 7:30 PM that night. The Soaring Eagles finished with a (7-18) record last year. The program’s last winning season was back in 2001 when Elmira finished (13-12).