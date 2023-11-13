AURORA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira College men’s basketball started the season off on the right foot.

Elmira surged past Wells College Monday night 101-96 in a season-opening win on the road. The Soaring Eagles (1-0) used a well-balanced attack topping the Express with four different players scoring in double figures.

Leading the charge was sophomore forward Ty Cardello who scored 23 points, notched eight rebounds, three assists and two steals. Elmira sophomore Riley Spencer also poured in 23 points and added two rebounds with one assist.

Athens grad JJ Babcock scored 19 points for Elmira in his first game as a sophomore. Aidan Cardinale scored 10 points rounding out the scoring punch for Elmira.

Elmira led 61-47 at the half and held off a big effort in the second by Wells (0-2). Chase Welch scored a game-high 29 points for Wells while teammate Terrance Clayton-Murphy added 25 points for the Express.

Next up for Elmira College is their home opening this Thursday night at 7 pm when the Soaring Eagles host SUNY Cobleskill (2-0).