PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College is back in the win column.

After a dominate performance, the Soaring Eagles rolled past Lebanon Valley 7-3 Wednesday night. Elmira stormed out to a 2-0 lead after the first period courtesy of goals from Jared Smith and Shawn Kennedy. It was a big win for Elmira (5-2) after dropping two games on the road last weekend to Babson and Southern Maine.

Kennedy paced the Elmira attack with a game-high two goals and one assist. A total of six different players scored on the night for the Soaring Eagles. Elmira’s seven goals overall tied a season-high with their seven scored against a win over SUNY Oswego in October.

Harris Blackwood, Jared Stevenson and Cam Croteau scored for The Flying Dutchmen (2-5) in the loss. Jeff Zero played the entire night in the cage for Elmira earning the victory with 29 saves.

Elmira is back in action Tuesday, November 21 when the Soaring Eagles hit the road at Geneseo. The game time is slated for 4 PM.