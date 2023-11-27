ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – After a stellar week on the ice Elmira College men’s hockey jumped high in the rankings.

Previously unranked, Elmira (8-2-0) is now ranked 7th in the nation in the latest USCHO D-III rankings as released on Monday. The Soaring Eagles played some of their best hockey of the season last week.

Elmira beat two top-five ranked teams on the road, including a third in the top ten. First, a major win at #5 SUNY Geneseo 6-2. That was followed up by a win in the Utica Thanksgiving Showcase by besting #8 Oswego State 7-1 and #3 Utica 5-2 in the championship.

More great news for Elmira on Monday, senior Nich Domitrovic was named Conference Player of The Week in the NEHC. Domitrovic was on fire for Elmira last week scoring four goals and four assists in the three victories. Domitrovic notched a hat trick in Elmira’s win at Geneseo.

In ten total games, Domitrovic has 10 goals and 11 assists for Elmira. The Soaring Eagles are next in action Friday vs. Johnson & Wales at 7 PM at The Domes in Pine Valley.