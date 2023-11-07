ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s been a banner year for Elmira College men’s soccer.

The program just won their first-ever Empire 8 Championship last Saturday in an instant classic win over St. John Fisher. The Soaring Eagles outlasted Fisher on penalty kicks punching their ticket to the NCAA D-III Tournament for the first time this Saturday.

With the win, Elmira (7-6-5) (5-0-3 E8) will travel to Montclair State (17-2-1) Saturday at 5 pm. The Red Hawks, the New Jersey Athletic Conference Champions, are seeded 5th overall in the region and will look to beat Elmira College for the first time in the series.

Elmira holds a perfect (3-0) record in the series beating Montclair State in 1992, 1995 and 1996. The game will be live streame on Montclair State Athletics YouTube feed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wPvaTH2Td_c

We spoke with members of the team on Tuesday on their next big steps all the while making program history.