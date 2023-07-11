ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – There’s a brand new coach in town for Elmira College.

Tuesday, the college named Greg Haney their new head women’s hockey coach after an extensive search for the program’s new leader. Haney comes to Elmira after three seasons as the head coach at SUNY Potsdam up north.

Coach Haney takes over after Jake Bobrowski departed after just one season with the Soaring Eagles. Elmira was (21-6-0) and finished in second in the New England Hockey Conference postseason tournament.

Below, more information on Haney courtesy of Elmira College Athletics’ official release on the new hire.

Haney begins his time at Elmira College after serving as the women’s ice hockey head coach for the past three seasons at SUNY Potsdam. While with the Bears, Haney led the program to a 20-29-1 record, including a Northeast Women’s Hockey League (NEWHL) playoff appearance during the 2022 season against SUNY Plattsburgh. In addition to its team accolades, Haney helped the Bears earn its first CCM/ACHA All-American in program history this past season, as Kaylee Merrill (First Team – East) led the NEWHL in points (39) and goals (27).

The performance broke Potsdam’s NCAA-era single-season scoring record of 36 points, while the forward ranked fourth in the nation in goals-per-game this season (1.08). In addition, Merrill earned NEWHL Player of the Year, along with First Team All-Conference honors.

Prior to his time at Potsdam, Haney served as a women’s assistant coach at Division I Lindenwood University from 2018-20. With the Lions, Haney was responsible for all aspects of team video, game breakdown, player development, and league exchange. During the 2019-20 season, the Lions earned a 1-1 tie against No. 4 Clarkson University, while Lindenwood recorded a two-game sweep against RIT, posting wins of 3-0 and 2-0, respectively. It was the first time the Lions shut out a CHA opponent in back-to-back games since joining the league.

Before Lindenwood, Haney spent three seasons on the coaching staff at SUNY Oswego, where he helped lead the team to a 40-32-8 record during his time, along with the 2018 NEWHLF Conference Championship. In the two years prior, Oswego reached the ECAC West semifinal round and helped the squad to a national ranking of No. 7 in 2017. He was the lead recruiting coordinator that brought in 2017 ECAC West Rookie of the Year in Jacqulin White and 2018 first-team all-NEWHL member Kate Randazzo, who went on to be named the 2018 NEWHL Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

From 2012-2015, Haney spent time as an assistant coach on the men’s side, where he was at Western New England (2012-14), along with the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point (2014-15).

Haney attended SUNY Cortland from 2007-10, where he was a three-year letter winner with the men’s ice hockey program and earned his degree in Communications Studies.

(PHOTO: Elmira College Athletics)