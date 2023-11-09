ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College made some major announcements Thursday afternoon.

As part of the school’s 2023-2028 Strategic Plan, the Elmira College Board of Trustees approved a plan to invest $2.5 million in a multi-sport turf field replacing Campus Field. The field will be home to men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey and once again the newly reinstated men’s and women’s lacrosse programs.

Also of major note, the initiative will include a new press box, seating for fans and lights-pending approval and proper permits for the lighting. Work will be constructed by Clark Companies out of Delhi, New York.

Construction will begin as soon as March or April 2024 and has a target completion date later in the summer.

For a complete breakdown and details of the new plan which goes far beyond sports, read Elmira College Athletics’ official release from Thursday night here: https://athletics.elmira.edu/news/2023/11/9/general-elmira-college-to-pursue-on-campus-turf-field-project-reinstitutes-intercollegiate-lacrosse-programs.aspx