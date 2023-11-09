ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two of Elmira’s most notable hockey personalities had a chance meeting this week.

Johnny Beecher, NHL rookie for the Boston Bruins, scored his first career goal at Dallas in a 3-2 win. The Stars had a familiar face hosting their radio broadcast on the ice. Former Elmira Jackals play-by-play voice Owen Newkirk was hosting and snapped a special photo of Beecher and himself Monday night.

Newkirk is currently a host for the Dallas Stars and has worked his up the ranks after being in Elmira from 2003-2007 with the Jackals.

Beecher continues to play well for the Bruins in his first season as a fourth line center earning valuable ice time. The Bruins beat the Islander 5-2 on Thursday night with the Elmira native securing one blocked shot and a faceoff win.

The Bruins (11-1-1) are back in action Saturday night in Montreal (6-5-2). The puck drops at 7 pm. Currently, Boston has the best record in all of the NHL.

(PHOTO: Provided)