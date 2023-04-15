BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – The Mammoth lost a hard fought battle on the road in their final game of the regular season.

The Elmira Mammoth were edged by the Binghamton Black Bears on the road on Saturday 5-4 in the regular season finale for both teams. The Mammoth tied the game at 4 in the second period on a goal scored by Geno DeAngelo. The Black Bears regained the lead for good as Connor Smith gave Binghamton a 5-4 lead with just over eight minutes to go in the third period.

The Elmira Mammoth will now head to the FPHL Commissioner’s Cup Playoffs. The Mammoth (14-35-7) host the Danbury Hat Tricks in game one of a best-of-three series in the first round on Friday at 7:30 p.m.