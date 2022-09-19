ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Express picked up a close win at home on Monday.

The Elmira boys soccer team edged Seton Catholic at home 2-1. The Express took the lead midway thru the first half on a goal scored by Maciej Ziembicki. The Express took a 1-0 lead into halftime. Elmira is on the road against Horseheads on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Check out the highlights and scores from Monday are listed below.

Boys soccer

Elmira 2, Seton Catholic 1

Ithaca 4, Corning 0

Athens 2, Horseheads 1

SVEC 7, Waverly 0



Girls soccer

Watkins Glen 8, Tioga 0

Waverly 5, Candor 0

Elmira Notre Dame 0, Newark Valley 0 – game shortened due to lightning

Volleyball

Thomas A. Edison 3, Odessa-Montour 0

Tioga 3, Waverly 2