ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira football train is looking to get back on track.

Last year, the Express dropped another Class AA crown to the Corning Hawks who have now won three in a row. Elmira’s last Section IV title came in 2018. This year, the Express believe they have the talent to get back to championship form after going (7-3) a season ago.

Back is standout quarterback Evan Garvin to pace the offensive attack for the Express. Head coach Jimmy McCauley also feels that this team has the ability to make an impact in the region and the state.

“We’ve got some younger guys here on our team this year,” Garvin said. “But guys like to fly around and get after at practice and I think that makes us a lot better.”

For McCauley, each week is an opportunity to see what they’re capable of.

“We put a lot of pressure on ourselves,” McCauley said. “It boils down to every time you have to believe in yourself and believe in one another. Bottom line, you have to execute.”

Elmira opens up their season on Friday, September 8 when Section III’s Liverpool comes to town. Kickoff is set for 7 pm that night and McCauley says each week the Express has to be ready, especially with a game at Baldwinsville the following week.

“They’re all tests. And, we have to show up each and every weekend.”

Full Elmira Express football schedule for the season is listed below.

9/8 vs Liverpool – 7:00 pm

9/15 @ Baldwinsville – 6:30 pm

9/22 @ Waverly – 7:00 pm

9/29 @ Horseheads – 7:00 pm

10/6 vs Vestal – 7:00 pm

10/13 vs Binghamton – 7:00 pm

10/20 vs Corning-Painted Post – 7:00 pm

10/27 @ Union Endicott – 7:00 pm