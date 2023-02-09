ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a day of honor for Elmira High School and several student-athletes.

Thursday, a total of 13 standouts made their college plans official and signed to move on to the next level in their respective sports. In front of a packed Elmira High School Auditorium, each inked the line becoming the latest school class to advance.

A full list of signees is listed below, watch the video recap of Thursday’s signing day for The Express.

Elmira Express 2023 Signees

Emily Hanrahan – St. Joseph’s Soccer

Jahmeir Klee – TC3 Soccer

Tierney Krawczyk – Elmira College Soccer

Phil Nierstedt – TC3 Soccer

Danny Manning – North Greenville Lacrosse

Payton Ross – Canisius Running

Mackenzie Fusare – Corning CC Softball

Emma Beach – Spalding Lacrosse

Vicky Mordvinova – Binghamton Running

Caleb Belanger – Roberts Wesleyan Running

Jack Carozzoni – Virginia Wesleyan Baseball

Carleton Brink – Alfred State Football

Alex McKerrow – Keyston College Football

