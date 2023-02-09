ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a day of honor for Elmira High School and several student-athletes.
Thursday, a total of 13 standouts made their college plans official and signed to move on to the next level in their respective sports. In front of a packed Elmira High School Auditorium, each inked the line becoming the latest school class to advance.
A full list of signees is listed below, watch the video recap of Thursday’s signing day for The Express.
Elmira Express 2023 Signees
Emily Hanrahan – St. Joseph’s Soccer
Jahmeir Klee – TC3 Soccer
Tierney Krawczyk – Elmira College Soccer
Phil Nierstedt – TC3 Soccer
Danny Manning – North Greenville Lacrosse
Payton Ross – Canisius Running
Mackenzie Fusare – Corning CC Softball
Emma Beach – Spalding Lacrosse
Vicky Mordvinova – Binghamton Running
Caleb Belanger – Roberts Wesleyan Running
Jack Carozzoni – Virginia Wesleyan Baseball
Carleton Brink – Alfred State Football
Alex McKerrow – Keyston College Football