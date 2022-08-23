ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Express are aiming to win a sectional title on the gridiron this fall.

The Elmira football team held their second day of practice this season on Tuesday. The Express went 5-4 a year ago and made it to the Section IV Class AA finals where they lost to Corning. Elmira did graduate running back Tyler Marks but Evan Garvin returns at quarterback. The Express will look to bring home a sectional title this season. “Our number one goal is to win the Section IV Class AA title and I feel like we got a good group to do that,” said McCauley.

Elmira senior running back Brady Keefe says the team should be strong up front. “I’m really looking forward to our offensive line. Got a lot of big guys up there. Lot of returners so that’s exciting to me,” said Keefe. Elmira begins their season at their brand new stadium on Friday, September 9th at 7:00 p.m. against Ithaca.