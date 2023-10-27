CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Thursday night had plenty of drama at the Section IV Soccer Championships in the Crystal City.

Both the Corning and Elmira boys and girls soccer teams battled for their respective Class AAA titles and each game told its unique own story. In the first game, the Elmira girls outlasted top-seeded Corning 3-2 on penalty kicks earning coach Zach Sarno his seventh overall Section IV crown.

Caitlyn Wagner notched the final save of the night giving Elmira the win and co-championship with Corning. In soccer, co-champions are crowned with the scored tied after overtime play has concluded. The team who then scores the most in penalty kicks advances to the state tournament.

Mia Capilli scored both of Elmira’s goals in while Grace Robertson had both goals for the Hawks in regulation.

Wagner secured eight total saves in the cage while Amanda Stephens had 13 saves for Corning. The Express now advances to play next Wednesday at Johnston City High School against the Section 1 Champion at a time to be determined.

On the boys side, Carter Rosno scored two goals as Corning cruised past Elmira 5-2 in the nightcap. Rosno, the program’s all-time scoring leader, started the game off with the first score of the contest off of a drop in and shot into the net.

The Hawks advance to the New York State Class AAA subregional against the Section I Champion at Yorktown High School at 5 pm. Both the Elmira girls and Corning boys will know their opponents after the Section I Championship games are completed this weekend.