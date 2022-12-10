ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Express picked up their first win of the season at home on Friday.
The Elmira girls basketball team moved to 1-1 this season with a 67-53 win over Maine-Endwell. Jalea Abrams scored a team-high 30 points for the Express and Ellie Clearwater added 19 points for Elmira. Kaety L’Amoreaux poured in a game-high 31 points for the Spartans.
Check out the highlights and scores from Friday are listed below.
Girls basketball
Elmira 67, Maine-Endwell 53
Johnson City 65, Corning 59
Union-Endicott 59, Horseheads 48
Odessa-Montour 51, Candor 20
Newark Valley 42, Watkins Glen 25
Boys basketball
Elmira Notre Dame 55, Trumansburg 48
Sullivan County 44, Troy 42
Newfield 73, Norwich 45
Johnson City 72, Athens 56
FPHL
Watertown 3, Elmira 1