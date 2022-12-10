ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Express picked up their first win of the season at home on Friday.

The Elmira girls basketball team moved to 1-1 this season with a 67-53 win over Maine-Endwell. Jalea Abrams scored a team-high 30 points for the Express and Ellie Clearwater added 19 points for Elmira. Kaety L’Amoreaux poured in a game-high 31 points for the Spartans.

Check out the highlights and scores from Friday are listed below.

Girls basketball

Elmira 67, Maine-Endwell 53

Johnson City 65, Corning 59

Union-Endicott 59, Horseheads 48

Odessa-Montour 51, Candor 20

Newark Valley 42, Watkins Glen 25

Boys basketball

Elmira Notre Dame 55, Trumansburg 48

Sullivan County 44, Troy 42

Newfield 73, Norwich 45

Johnson City 72, Athens 56

FPHL

Watertown 3, Elmira 1