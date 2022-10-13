ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira girls soccer showed no signs of slowing down.

The Express, fresh off its STAC West Championship, crushed visiting Oneonta 7-0 Wednesday night in the STAC Conference Semis. Playing on its new home turf, Elmira’s Emily Hanrahan scored a hat trick for the Express. Elmira will next play at Chenango Valley Friday night in the STAC overall title game.

In other action, the Corning Hawks boys soccer team also advance to the STAC overall championship by virtue of their 2-1 win over Ithaca. Carter Rosno and Jackson Casey scored he lone goals on the night for Corning.

The Hawks will next play for the STAC title Monday night at Vestal.

In other notable soccer action, the Haverling girls soccer team finished the regular season unbeaten with a 5-0 win over Dansville on the road. The Lady Rams improved to (16-0) capping of their first-ever unbeaten regular season.

Haverling will next play in the Section V playoffs against an opponent to be determined.