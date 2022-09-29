ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Thursday night soccer action from around the Twin Tiers did not disappoint.

Elmira girls soccer surged past visiting Vestal 3-0, while Elmira Notre Dame earned a win over Newfield 1-0 at home. Highlights from Thursday night on 18 Sports from each game.

Plus, Troy football rolled past Wellsboro 45-3 in NTL action. Full scoreboard from Thursday night below. With the win, the Trojans now improved to (6-0) on the season.

High School Girls Soccer

Elmira 3, Vestal 0

Elmira Notre Dame 1, Newfield 0

Corning 2, U-E 0

O-M 3, S-VE/Candor 2

High School Volleyball

Corning 3, Trumansburg 1

High School Football

Troy 45, Wellsboro 3