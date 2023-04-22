DANBURY, C.T. (WETM) – The Mammoth had their season come to an end on Saturday night.

(Video courtesy: Danbury Hat Tricks)

The Danbury Hat Tricks scored seven straight goals as they defeated the Elmira Mammoth 7-1 at home to sweep the best-of-three quarterfinal round series in the FPHL Commissioner’s Cup Playoffs. Josh Sanchez scored an early goal for Elmira for the second straight game to give the Mammoth a 1-0 lead less than three minutes into the game.

The Hat Tricks answered back less than two minutes later on a goal scored by Lucas DeBenedet to tie it at 1. Jacob Ratcliffe would put Danbury in front later in the period and the Hat Tricks would add two more goals to take a 4-1 lead into the first intermission. Danbury would tack on three more goals in the second period on their way to sweeping the playoff series.

The Elmira Mammoth have their inaugural season in the FPHL come to an end after an appearance in the FPHL Commissioner’s Cup Playoffs.