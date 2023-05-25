CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Express soaked up the entire championship experience.

Elmira topped Corning on the road 6-0 sweeping the Hawks in a best-of-three series for the Section IV Class AA Championship. It was the first Section IV title since 2014 for the Express and head coach Jason Manwaring’s 150th career program win.

Elmira had a 1-0 lead heading into the top of the fifth when senior third baseman Jack Carazonni hit his second RBI of the day on a single up the middle. From there, the Express sealed the game. In the sixth, several runs scored on passed balls to make it 6-0 Elmira.

Next up for the Express is the New York State Tournament against an opponent to be determined next week.

In Class A, Horseheads swept Union-Endicott besting the Tigers 9-2 earning their second straight Section IV title. The Blue Raiders built an early 4-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back.

Mason Holloway was stellar on the mound for the Blue Raiders. Holloway struck out 12 while throwing a complete game on five hits and surrendered no walks. Jackson Cook had two hits and an RBI but Micah Hays provided the big difference at the plate.

Hays had three RBI and a double while scoring a run on the night. Next up for Horseheads will be a state regional game against the Section 9 Champion next Thursday, June 1 at 5 pm.

The game will be played at Mirabito Stadium, the home of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, who are the Class AA affiliate of the New York Mets.