ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Express and the Blue Raiders both fell in the sectional semifinals on Saturday.

The second-seeded Elmira girls basketball team lost at home to third-seeded Binghamton in the Section IV Class AA semifinals 69-59. The Patriots advance to the sectional finals to face top-seeded Corning on Friday at Binghamton High School at 6:00 pm.

Fourth-seeded Horseheads fell on the road to top-seeded Maine-Endwell 53-42 in the Section IV Class A semifinals. The Blue Raiders won their first STAC title since 2014 this season.

Check out the highlights and playoff scores from Saturday are listed below.

High School girls basketball

Section IV Class AA semifinals

(3) Binghamton 69, (2) Elmira 59

Section IV Class A semifinals

(1) Maine-Endwell 53, (4) Horseheads 42

Section IV Class B quarterfinals

(4) Waverly 58, (5) Owego 42

Section IV Class C quarterfinals

(4) Unatego 59, (5) Thomas A. Edison 46

(3) Moravia 53, (6) Elmira Notre Dame 38

Section IV Class D quarterfinals

(4) Worcester 48, (5) Odessa-Montour 16

High School boys basketball

Section V Class D1 boys quarterfinals

(1) Avoca-Prattsburgh 85, (8) Genesee-Valley/Belfast 27

Section V Class B2 quarterfinals

(3) Le Roy 77, (6) Haverling 47