ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Junior Enforcers are getting ready to return to the ice.

The Elmira Junior Enforcers held their season kickoff dinner at First Arena in Elmira on Sunday night. The Junior Enforcers have added an Elite team this season and return their Premier team. Both teams begin training camp on Tuesday and are confident and excited heading into the season. “I think we got a really good group top to bottom on every team and I think that everybody is going to come together,” said Elmira Junior Enforcers Elite head coach Matt Maniglia.

The Elmira Junior Enforcers begin their season on the road against the Wilkes Barre Scranton Knights on Saturday, September 24th. Their home opener is on Friday, October 14th at First Arena against the Nashville Spartans at 7:00 p.m.