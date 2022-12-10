WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Mammoth will try to avoid a sweep by the Wolves on Sunday.

(Video courtesy: Watertown Wolves)

The Elmira Mammoth lost on the road to the Watertown Wolves 7-2 on Saturday in game two of a three-game series. The Wolves jumped out to a 2-0 lead on first period goals by Elijah Wilson and Mathias Tellstrom. Stavros Soilis would put the Mammoth on the scoreboard with a goal early in the second period to cut the lead to 2-1. The Wolves would answer back just over two minutes later and would go on to score five straight goals to take a 7-1 lead in the third period. Tellstrom finished the game with a hat trick and an assist.

The Wolves began the series with a 3-1 win at First Arena in Elmira on Friday. The Elmira Mammoth (4-11-2) will try to return to the win column and avoid a sweep on the road against Watertown on Sunday at 7:00 p.m.