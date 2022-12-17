COLUMBUS, Ga. (WETM) – The Elmira Mammoth returned to the ice on Friday night.

The Mammoth played the first place Columbus River Dragons tough but ultimately fell 5-3 on the road. Elmira took a 3-2 lead into the third period but Columbus scored three unanswered goals in the final frame to secure the win.

Stavros Soilis scored the opening goal for The Mammoth, followed by a Bobby Sokol score to open up a 2-0 lead in the first period. Dalton Anderson scored the final goal in the second period for Elmira (5-11-2).

Thomas Aldworth scored the game-winning goal for Columbus (14-2-1) in the third period breaking a 3-3 tie. Elmira is back in action on the road at Columbus Saturday at 7:35 pm.