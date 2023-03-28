ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Monday night, the Elmira Mammoth helped the local community.

Members of the team assisted The Neighborhood Transformation Center in Elmira serving warm meals for those in need. Located on Church Street in Elmira, the center holds free dinner outings on Monday and Thursday night from 5 pm until 6 pm for people who looking for meals.

Mammoth team members helped volunteers at the center serve food, help with pickup and met with citizens of the city.

Elmira next plays Friday night at Binghamton and then returns home Saturday night against Danbury at 6:35 pm.