ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Playoff hockey is back at First Arena in Elmira.

For the first time in franchise history, the Elmira Mammoth will compete in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) playoffs. In their first-ever season, Elmira will host a playoff game Friday night when high-powered Danbury comes to town in a best-of-three series. The puck drops at 7:35 pm.

Elmira (14-35-7) is primed for an upset of the Hat Tricks (44-7-5), who earned home ice advantage with the league’s best record. Game two is scheduled for Saturday night in Danbury at 7 pm. Game three, if necessary, will be played Sunday in Danbury at 3 pm.

Although the Hat Tricks have won all ten games against the Mammoth this season, three of those contests were one goal losses for Elmira. For the Mammoth, this is an opportunity to have a new slate and potentially shock the FPHL.

“It’s a whole new season,” Elmira forward Stavros Soilis said. “As long as every guy is ready to commit and work for each other, I don’t see why we can’t have some success in this run and hopefully make it a deep run.”

Coach Michael Cosentino says the Mammoth is ready after building up each other to win.

“Really coming together and gelling at the right time, which I think is important going into the postseason,” Cosentino said. “You want to have your best stuff at the right time…I think some of these young guys, it’s their first time in the playoffs and I think they’re all fired up and ready to go,” added Cosentino.

18 Sports will be following the Mammoth’s ride in the postseason with highlights and more from each playoff game.