ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Mammoth are back in the win column.

The Elmira Mammoth picked up a 5-3 win against the Carolina Thunderbirds on Saturday to split a two-game series at First Arena. Carolina won game one of the series 7-4 on Friday. Joshua Sanchez would score two straight power-play goals in the third period for Elmira to give the Mammoth a 4-2 lead. John Buttitta would find the net for Carolina with under two minutes to play to cut the lead to 4-3. Nick Gullo added an empty-net goal for the Mammoth in the final minute on a power-play to seal the victory. Thomas Proudlock made 44 saves in goal for Elmira to earn the win.

The Elmira Mammoth (14-29-6) are on the road against the Binghamton Black Bears on Friday at 7:00 p.m.