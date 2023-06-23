WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Racing is simply in Dr. Farhan Siddiqi’s blood.

Siddiqi, a renowned spinal surgeon in Florida, has had a lifelong passion for motorsports. From learning the sport at the famous Skip Barber School of Racing, to managing his own team, Siddiqi lived out one of his biggest dreams Friday at Watkins Glen International.

The 1991 Elmira Free Academy graduate raced in the Mazda MX-5 Series race early Friday afternoon. Siddiqi finished in 21st place after qualifying 26th out of 27 total drivers. It was Siddiqi’s official debut as a driver at Watkins Glen International.

Siddiq completed all 17 laps of the race with a time of 4:18.808. His #95 red Mazda even sported a local favorite logo, Pudgies Pizza, on the car. The final Mazda MX-5 race will be Saturday at WGI at 10:05 am.

According to Driverdb.com, Siddiqi’s best finish is 14th at a race in St. Petersburg this season. Overall, he has competed in four races total since last year.

Siddiqi competes for Hixon Motorsports. The team operations location is based in Daytona Beach. The Cornell University and Johns Hopkins graduate has also been an owner of the successful group, FastMD Racing.