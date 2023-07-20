ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two of the area’s most passionate Buffalo sports enthusiasts have collaborated on a special new book.

And, it’s a book that captures the heart and essence of the NFL’s Buffalo Bills. The book, Buffalo Bills: An Illustrated Timeline of a Storied Team is now available and can be purchased on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other major outlets. The book highlights the rich tradition of the Bills franchise showcasing the greatest teams, players, highs & lows and images that will stand the test of time.

Two Elmira natives with strong ties to Buffalo worked together on this unique retrospective.

Greg Tranter, an Elmira Notre Dame graduate who went to his first Buffalo Bills game in 1965, donated the world’s largest Buffalo Bills sports collection to the Buffalo History Museum in 2020. Tranter’s collection has surpassed 110,000 items. An accomplished author and historian in football, Tranter now lives in Massachusetts but has never missed an opportunity to work on something Buffalo Bills related.

Co-author Budd Bailey has a storied career in Buffalo sports media after graduating from Elmira Free Academy in the 1970’s. Bailey has worked in the Buffalo region for over 40 years with the likes of WEBR Radio, the Buffalo Sabres public relations department and The Buffalo News.

The award-winning journalist also served as a play-by-play voice for the Buffalo Bisons and has been a longtime talk-show host. Bailey has likely seen more major Buffalo sports moments that any other journalist of all-time. After retiring in 2017 from The Buffalo News, Bailey now writes for The Buffalo Sports Page while working on more books to be released.