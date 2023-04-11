ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Crusaders and the Hawks were both victorious at home in boys lacrosse on Tuesday.

In Southport, The Elmira Notre Dame boys lacrosse team rolled past Dryden 20-6. Kellan Murphy scored a game-high nine goals and had four assists for the Crusaders. Shane Maloney also had a big game for Notre Dame adding six goals and four assists. Luke Eshelman led the Purple Lions in scoring with four goals.

In Corning, the Hawks picked up a 12-5 win at home against Maine-Endwell. UMass bound Chris Grimaldi scored a game-high six goals for Corning. Clayton Smith added three goals and Brayden Howell made 19 saves in goal for the Hawks.

Check out the highlights and High School boys lacrosse scores from Tuesday are listed below.

Boys lacrosse

Elmira Notre Dame 20, Dryden 6

Corning 12, Maine-Endwell 5

Horseheads 16, Elmira 6