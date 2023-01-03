ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Crusaders picked up two wins against the Spartans on the basketball court on Tuesday.

The Elmira Notre Dame girls basketball team won a close contest on the road against Thomas A. Edison 56-50. Shannon Maloney had a game-high 26 points for the Crusaders. Payton Littlefield led the Spartans in scoring with 25 points and made seven 3-pointers.

The Elmira Notre Dame boys defeated Edison at home 56-32. Check out the highlights and High School basketball scores from Tuesday are listed below.

High School Basketball

Girls

Elmira Notre Dame 56, Edison 50

Watkins Glen 49, Lansing 33

Southern Cayuga 46, Odessa-Montour 43

Boys

Elmira Notre Dame 56, Edison 32

Candor 47, Tioga 32

Southern Cayuga 75, Odessa-Montour 53

Waverly 72, Newark Valley 41

Lansing 71, Watkins Glen 49

