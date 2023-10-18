SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Section IV soccer playoffs are now in full swing in the region.

Wednesday, Elmira Notre Dame hosted Seton Catholic in a game that went down to the wire. After a 1-0 lead at the half, the Lady Crusaders outlasted Seton Catholic 2-1 on their home turf.

Leah O’Connell’s top shelf goal in the early part of the second half gave the Crusaders all they would need to advance making it 2-0. Seton Catholic tallied a late goal but it would not be enough.

Fifth seed Elmira Notre Dame (10-3) now advances to the Section IV Class C Quarterfinals Saturday at fourth seed Unadilla Valley (11-2). The first whistle hits at 3:30 pm Saturday.

Unadilla Valley beat Delaware Academy 3-0 on Wednesday setting up their next game against the Lady Crusaders.