SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – A local coaching legend was honored by his school on Sunday.

Elmira Notre Dame High School held a Mike D’Aloisio Mural Dedication Ceremony at the school on Sunday afternoon. Best known to many as “Coach D” D’Aloisio died this past spring after a lengthy battle with ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease, a disease that breaks down muscle function in the body. D’Aloisio, who won a record 244 career football games at Elmira Notre Dame, was 71.

The brand new mural, a gift to Elmira Notre Dame High School from the Class of 2022, is located in the back of the school overlooking Brewer Memorial Stadium. The mural dedication was followed by an announcement on the creation of Coach’s Corner, a park honoring Coach D and his players.

Faculty and students say that the mural is a great way to keep alive the memory of the football coach with the most victories in Elmira history. “It’s truly a blessing for Notre Dame to be able to have this mural of someone that meant so much to the school for so many years,” said head of school at Elmira Notre Dame Patricia Mack.

D’Aloisio had a huge impact on the students he coached and mentored for decades. “The stories that he told. They had a great impact on many people,” said Griffin English of the Class of 2022.