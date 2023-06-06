SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Notre Dame athletics held their annual signing day Tuesday.

The Crusaders sent four student-athletes off to the next big stage at the Elmira Notre Dame High School Library in front of each members’ family and friends. Ella Chicone, Olivia Switzer, Lawson Bigelow and Piper Young made their college plans official.

Chicone will attend Lake Forest College to play NCAA D-III women’s soccer. A two-time IAC All-Star, Chicone was a member of the Lady Crusaders team who made the New York State Final Four in 2022. Chicone was also a recipient of the IAC and NYSAC Section IV Character Awards. She plans to study Environmental Science at Lake Forest.

Olivia Switzer is heading to play softball at Corning Community College for the national runner-up Lady Barons. Switzer is the 2023 and 2022 IAC MVP and was the Section IV Pitcher of the Year last season. Olivia will study Biology at Corning next year.

Bigelow will also play softball at the collegiate level at Chipola Junior College. Lawson was one of the most feared hitters in local history and was an all-state performer for the Lady Crusaders. Bigelow has the most home runs in Elmira Notre Dame program history with 13 in a single-season.

And the final signing from Tuesday afternoon was runner Piper Young. Piper will attend Chatham University to run at the next level. The multi-time IAC first-team selection won the Section IV Sportsmanship Award this past year and is a four-time state qualifier. She is also the school record holder in the steeple chase event.

18 Sports takes you to the signing from Tuesday at Elmira Notre Dame.