AURORA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Notre Dame softball made it a trifecta Thursday night at Wells College.

The Crusaders won their third consecutive IAC Large School South Championship in dominant fashion, 9-0, over Dryden. Olivia Switzer threw a two-hitter to go along with 15 strikeouts for Elmira Notre Dame (14-4). The Crusaders are ranked seventh in the latest New York State Sportswriters Association rankings.

Payton Miller went 2-for-4 at the plate and drove in two runs, while Switzer also connected on two hits an an RBI to pace the Crusaders. Ava Mustico scored twice and had two hits. Izzy Griffin had two squeeze bunts for Elmira Notre Dame who will next play in the Section IV Class C tourney in the coming weeks.

Below, the Thursday night scoreboard from around the Twin Tiers.

High School Softball

Elmira Notre Dame 9, Dryden 0 – IAC Large School Championship

High School Boys Lacrosse

Horseheads 21, Binghamton 1

Ithaca 10, Corning 7

(PHOTO – Courtesy of Elmira Star-Gazette)