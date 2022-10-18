ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The football coach with the most victories in Elmira history will be honored by his school.

Legendary coach, mentor, and friend Mike D’Aloisio will posthumously receive a special mural at Elmira Notre Dame. Best known to many as “Coach D” D’Aloisio died this past spring after a lengthy battle with ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease, a disease that breaks down muscle function in the body. There is no known cure for the disease. D’Aloisio, who won a record 244 career football games at Elmira Notre Dame, was 71.

Coach D’s memory will be kept alive forever thanks to The Class of 2022 at Elmira Notre Dame with a painted mural on the side of the school looking out at the football field. The mural will be officially revealed on Sunday, October 30 from Noon until 12:30 pm at the Brewer Stadium Football Field entrance.

Following the ceremony, an announcement will be made on the future creation of Coach’s Corner, a park dedicated to honoring Coach D and his players at the school.

In 2020, WETM-TV Sports had the opportunity to tell D’Aloisio’s story of battling ALS in an effort to inspire others facing the disease. And, to also showcase all that Coach D did for his community in the game and the region.

Mike’s story of heart, will, and determination won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award for the northeastern region and was up for national story of the year contention. It was also nominated for a New York State Emmy Award, the first-ever in WETM history. You can watch the full story at the link below.