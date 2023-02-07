ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the top pitchers in Section IV will play for the Red Barons.

Elmira Notre Dame softball ace Olivia Switzer has committed to play college softball for Corning Community College. The senior was a 2nd team all-state pick in Class C for the Crusaders last season. Switzer had a big junior season for Notre Dame and helped the Crusaders win their second straight IAC Large School Championship last spring.

Corning Community College has been the NJCAA National Runner-Up the past two seasons.