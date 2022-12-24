ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Pioneers once again helped those in need this holiday season.

The Elmira Pioneers and their sponsors held their 5th Annual clothing & food giveaway at the Chemung County Family Fitness Center in Elmira on Christmas Eve. Those in need lined up from noon to 2:00 p.m. to receive winter clothes and a free meal.

Winter coats, hats, gloves, blankets, and socks were given away. A meal was provided by Texas Roadhouse and donuts were provided by Dunkin’ Donuts. Elmira Pioneers owner Robbie Nichols says he’s glad he’s able to help those in need during the cold holiday season. ” People could use a warm coat we’re giving them and people could use a blanket and gloves. We’re just thankful we can give back to the community,” said Nichols.