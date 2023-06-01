ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The time is almost here, opening night for the Elmira Pioneers.

Friday night, Elmira welcomes the Batavia Muckdogs to historic Dunn Field in the season-opening game at 6:35 pm. Fireworks will also follow the game to kickoff the year. Elmira native Andy Drum returns as manager along with assistant coach Brian Joe to lead the team into the 2023 PGCBL season.

Thursday was a special media day for the Pioneers at Woodbrook Senior Living facility in Elmira. The players interacted with members and staff discussing the big summer ahead for baseball at Dunn Field. Members of the staff even sang a “Take Me Out to The Ball Game” for the players providing a memorable moment for all.

Plenty of talent on this year’s team will compete with local ties to the franchise. Sayre native Nicholas Ficaro is back after transferring to Alvernia University by way of Mansfield University at pitcher. First-year Pioneer Nick Montagna, an infielder, is proud to put on the uniform this summer as members of his family are from Elmira. Montagna is an infielder from Quinnipiac University and is also looking to make an immediate impact.

Elmira Notre Dame graduate Erik Charnetski also returns for the Pioneers. Charnetski powered his way into the lineup for the Pioneers after coming in from St. John Fisher College as an outfielder. Below, a full schedule for this year’s Elmira Pioneers and the 2023 summer slate.

2023 Elmira Pioneers PGCBL Schedule