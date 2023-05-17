ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Summer collegiate baseball is coming back to Dunn Field in Elmira’s in a matter of weeks.

The Elmira Pioneers will start the 2023 season at Dunn Field on Friday, June 2 at 6:35 pm against Batavia. Fireworks will follow after the game concludes that night. Wednesday, the Pioneers revealed a major day of signings. A total of 10 more players made their commitments to play in Elmira.

With information courtesy of the Elmira Pioneers, read more on each player and their respective stats and college school.

Bradyn Coletta is returning for his second year on the Pioneers Roster. Coletta is from nearby Lindley, New York. The sophomore left-handed pitcher recently committed to Lenoir Rhyne University. This season for Niagara Community College, Coletta has been sensational on the Mound. He recently pitched five perfect innings with 13 strikeouts in a game against Tompkins Courtland Community College April 27.

Griffin Yastremski is a Bath native and sophomore outfielder/pitcher at Keystone College. Yastremski has been electric with both the bat and on the mound for Keystone this season. He recently had a game against Wilkes University where he pitched 5.2 Innings only giving up two runs and two hits with five strikeouts while also securing three hits, three runs and four RBI.

Brody Bartenstein is returning for his second season as a Pioneer as a Corning native. Bartenstein is currently a sophomore catcher for Washington and Jefferson College. He has been flawless for Washington and Jefferson behind the plate with no errors so far this season.

Blaze Fadio grew up in Audubon, New Jersey. Fadio is a junor infielder for Lafayette College. Fadio has been a force at the plate this season for Lafayette. Recently, he smashed a home run with two hits and two runs against Navy April 16.

Nicholas Bisaccia is from New Providence, New Jersey and has grandparents who live in Elmira Heights. He is currently a freshman infielder for Seton Hall University. Bisaccia has had a solid first campaign for Seton Hall recording two hits in a game against Saint Peters earlier in the season.

Zack Nelson is also a Corning native graduating from Corning-Painted Post High School and is currently a freshman utility player for Corning Community College. This season, Nelson has done it all for the Red Barons leading the team in RBI with nine and Pitching Strikeouts with 11.

Christian Zilli is from Greenburg, Pennsylvania. He is currently a sophomore infielder and pitcher at Seton Hill University.

Cole Reynolds grew up in Somerset Kentucky. He is currently a promising freshman infielder at Eastern Kentucky University. Reynolds graduated from Somerset High School. His senior year he was a force at the plate with a .327 batting average, 35 hits, 21 RBIs, and 21 runs.

Devin Murray is from Rochester Hills, Michigan. Currently, he is a junior left hander at pitcher for Hillsdale College. This season, Murray appeared in 8 games for the Chargers and started twice. He also had 11.1 innings pitched and an 11.12 earned runs average with 8 strikeouts.

Kevin Knoess grew up in Germantown, Maryland. He is currently a sophomore outfielder from Montgomery College. This season, Knoess played in 44 games for the Raptors. He was also fantastic at the plate with a .344 batting average 32 runs, 38 RBIs, and a home run. He also led the Raptors in hits with 54 this season.